MQM's Raza Haroon, Anis Advocate join forces with PPP

Zardari welcomed both the new entrants to the party

Fri, 29 Dec 2023 19:04:28 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Politicians formerly associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate on Friday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The news came after the duo met former president and party's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi.

Haroon, who also served as a provincial minister, earlier joined former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal's Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in 2016, but later left this faction as well. On the other hand, Anees was also an MQM dissident who joined PSP in 2016.

The PPP on this occasion said Zardari welcomed both the new entrants, who were former members of MQM's Rabita Committee, to the party.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said the PPP's Charter of Karachi would have a far-reaching impact on the future of the city.

He added the PPP was the party of the people of Karachi.

“We are working to restore the lights which were taken away by the rivals of peace and the merchants of hate," the statement read.

