PTI chairman urges SC to ensure justice in election process

Pakistan

PTI chairman urges SC to ensure justice in election process

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 18:31:35 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hoped that the courts, particularly the Supreme Court, would ensure justice by taking suo motu notice to address concerns about the election process.

He advised PTI candidates to remain calm, highlighting their substantial submission of nomination papers despite challenging circumstances.

Gohar Ali Khan said Nawaz Sharif's influence in hindering fair contests and stressed the need for adherence to the principles.

He underscored the importance of peaceful conduct among PTI workers and warned against potential economic repercussions if the elections lacked transparency.

Additionally, he asserted PTI's commitment to fielding candidates in every constituency without forming alliances, blaming Nawaz Sharif's planned return who didn't like PTI's participation in general elections.

Gohar Ali Khan called for the Election Commission to ensure transparency and address any electoral misconduct.