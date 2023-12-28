Live Reporting

Gaza Turmoil

Israel pounds central Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians flee

Gaza Turmoil
In-focus

PTI chairman urges SC to ensure justice in election process

PTI chairman urges SC to ensure justice in election process

Pakistan

PTI chairman urges SC to ensure justice in election process

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hoped that the courts, particularly the Supreme Court, would ensure justice by taking suo motu notice to address concerns about the election process.

He advised PTI candidates to remain calm, highlighting their substantial submission of nomination papers despite challenging circumstances.

More to read: Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained for 15 days under MPO3

Gohar Ali Khan said Nawaz Sharif's influence in hindering fair contests and stressed the need for adherence to the principles.

He underscored the importance of peaceful conduct among PTI workers and warned against potential economic repercussions if the elections lacked transparency.

Additionally, he asserted PTI's commitment to fielding candidates in every constituency without forming alliances, blaming Nawaz Sharif's planned return who didn't like PTI's participation in general elections.

Gohar Ali Khan called for the Election Commission to ensure transparency and address any electoral misconduct. 

Related Topics
PTI
Election Commission
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News