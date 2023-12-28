PTI's level playing reservations: ECP writes letters to CS, IGP

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Responding to PTI's complaints about a lack of a fair playing field, the Election Commission on Thursday addressed the issue by writing letters to the Chief Secretary and IG Punjab.

The Commission stressed the need to ensure the security of PTI candidates and their supporters during the scrutiny of nomination papers. The commission also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the fundamental rights of all political leaders and parties.