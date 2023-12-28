Live Reporting

Gaza Turmoil

Israel pounds central Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians flee

Gaza Turmoil
In-focus

PTI's level playing reservations: ECP writes letters to CS, IGP

PTI's level playing reservations: ECP writes letters to CS, IGP

Pakistan

PTI's level playing reservations: ECP writes letters to CS, IGP

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Responding to PTI's complaints about a lack of a fair playing field, the Election Commission on Thursday addressed the issue by writing letters to the Chief Secretary and IG Punjab.

Read more: SC orders ECP to allay PTI concerns on level playing field

The Commission stressed the need to ensure the security of PTI candidates and their supporters during the scrutiny of nomination papers. The commission also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the fundamental rights of all political leaders and parties. 

Related Topics
PTI
Election Commission
Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News