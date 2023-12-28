President Alvi condemns arrest of Qureshi by police in 'shameful manner'

Alvi said let us not become a state where human rights and dignity are trampled upon with impunity.

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 05:02:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Arif Alvi on Wednesday condemned the arrest the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi by police in a shameful and undignified manner and urged the authorities to take notice of the matter.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as twitter, Arif Alvi said: “Let us not become a state where human rights and dignity are trampled upon with impunity.

“Incidents of paper snatching, brutal action on protestors, and now treating an ex foreign minister from two regimes in an undignified manner must draw the attention of the authorities,” he said.

Detracting arguments that similar incidents have happened before do not cut ice because Pakistan must change, and if we as a nation agree, there is no better time than starting now, President said.

