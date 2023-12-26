Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers for NA-130 accepted

Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 23:14:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave the green light to Nawaz Sharif's candidacy from NA-130 Lahore constituency on Tuesday.

Confirming the acceptance, party leader Bilal Yasin shared the news, having submitted the papers on behalf of the PML-N leader a couple of days ago. Sharif aims to contest from both Lahore and Mansehra constituencies, with scrutiny completed on the submitted papers today.

"We're grateful Nawaz Sharif's nomination for NA-130 was accepted," stated Yaseen, a key figure in the party, during a press briefing in Lahore, alongside the party supremo's lawyer, Amjad Parvez.

Asserting Sharif's success in the Feb 8 elections from this constituency, Yaseen expressed confidence in Sharif's potential fourth term as Pakistan's prime minister.

Addressing concerns during scrutiny, Yaseen assured that queries from returning officers were duly handled. The lawyer highlighted the ECP's portal for document scrutiny and emphasized Sharif's compliance with all legal requirements to contest the polls.

"The returning officer has confirmed completion from your end," the lawyer informed the media.

