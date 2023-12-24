Parties submit list of priority candidates on reserved seats

Updated On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 21:01:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Political parties have submitted their priority list to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding reserved seats for women.

The People's Party leads with Hina Rabbani Khar topping the list for National Assembly seats from Punjab, followed by Samina Khalid Ghurki, Natasha Doultana, Neelam Jabbar, Shagufta Chaudhary, and Syeda Samina Raza.

The PML-N, in a such move, has nominated candidates such as Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Parvez, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Seema Jilani, Shiza Khawaja, Romina Khurshid Alam, Wajiha Qamar, and Zeb Jafar.

The IPP presented Munazza Hasan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, and Asia Azeem in the list.

Meanwhile, the PTI's priority list was withheld by the ECP as the party's election symbol was revoked after intra-party elections were declared null and void.