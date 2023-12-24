Zero tolerance against meddling in ROs' work: Punjab EC

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab Saeed Gull said on Sunday zero tolerance will be observed against any interference in returning officers' work in the province.

In the backdrop of complaints of snatching nomination papers and meddling of police, the provincial election commissioner had a telephone talk with IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

The Punjab EC said he would not tolerate any interference in discharge of ROs' official duties. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan was determined to provide level playing field to all political parties. He further said submission of nomination papers to contest election was a right of every candidate.

He said action would be taken against police if they tried to stop any candidate from filing nomination papers. No hurdle will be accepted against conduct of transparent elections, he added.

IGP Punjab Usman Anwar assured the provincial EC of every possible in this regard.

The IGP said direction had been issued to all the regional police officers (RPOs). Dr Usman said police force was standing with the ECP to conduct transparent polls. He further said if any officer was found involved in committing any illegal act, action would be taken against him.

