Qureshi's release orders issuance likely on Dec 26: sources

Published On: Sat, 23 Dec 2023 22:55:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The reason behind the delay in issuing release orders for former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, following the approval of his bail in the Cipher case by the Supreme Court, has come to light.

According to sources, the release orders for the PTI vice-chairman could not be processed on Saturday due to the delayed receipt of certified transcripts from the Supreme Court and the judge's unavailability owing to hearings in Adiala Jail.

Sources stated that there was a possibility that Shah Mehmood Qureshi's release orders might be issued on Tuesday, Dec 26, once all the formalities and regulations were completed.