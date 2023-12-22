PTI to challenge Election Commission's decision

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Gohar Ali announced his intention to challenge the Election Commission's decision declaring the intra-party election null and void in the High Court.

Alleging a conspiracy against PTI, Barrister Gohar Ali blamed the decision as being based on personal elements, expressing reservations about the Election Commission.

Highlighting that the party election adhered to constitutional and legal protocols, the PTI leader asserted that the Election Commission aimed to cancel their election symbol.

Barrister Gohar Ali further pointed out the selective observation of PTI's election, stressing that despite reservations, the party would not opt for an election boycott.