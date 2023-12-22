Former information minister Fawad Chaudhary's brother arrested in Jhelum

As Faraz attempted to submit nomination papers on behalf of Fawad Chaudhary he was arrested

JHELUM (Dunya News) - Former Federal Minister's brother Faraz Chaudhary was arrested in Jhelum.

The arrest unfolded as Faraz attempted to submit nomination papers on behalf of Fawad Chaudhary for NA-60.

The Jhelum police cited multiple pending cases against Faraz Chaudhary, the former general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the region.

It's noteworthy that Fawad Chaudhary, just two days ago, declared his intent to contest the election while detained. Seeking permission from a local court in Islamabad, he applied to manage nomination paper-related matters from within the jail.