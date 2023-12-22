Marriyum Aurangzeb submits nomination papers for women's reserved seats

Live Reporting

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PML-N leader and former minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday submitted her nomination papers for women's reserved seats in both the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly seats for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has also submitted his nomination papers for NA-132 Kasur, along with receiving papers for NA-123 and PP-158. 

