'Illegitimate' marriage: Bushra Bibi given exemption from hearing

Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 17:40:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A lower court in Islamabad on Friday accepted the plea of the PTI founder’s spouse for exemption from hearing in connection with the alleged 'illegitimate' marriage between her and the former PTI chairman.

District and Sessions Courts’ judge Qudratullah conducted Friday’s hearing.

During the proceedings, Usman Gul, the counsel for Bushra Bibi, contended that the court had issued orders for holding jail trial, so he sent his client to the jail, adding that the surety bonds for her bail had been prepared.

Upon this, the judge remarked that the accused should come to the court, stating that the trial would not be conducted in the jail and an order had been issued in this respect.

When the judge asked why the accused had gone to the jail, her counsel replied that coming to the court would expose her to danger.

However, the judge insisted the counsel presented his client before the court, noting that there was no rush on the court premises today.

When the hearing resumed after interval, an application on behalf of Bushra Bibi was filed, requesting exemption from hearing. The court, while accepting the plea, adjourned the hearing until Jan 2.