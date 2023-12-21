LHC dismisses Qasim Suri's plea for protective bail

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed National Assembly's former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's plea for protective bail.

Qasim Suri's request for case details was heard by a two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi. The court, rejecting the plea, advised Suri to appraoch the appropriate forum.

The Punjab government presented information about two inquiries and one case against Qasim Suri during the hearing.

Subsequently, the Lahore High Court disposed of Suri's application.