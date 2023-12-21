Live Reporting

Gaza Violence

Israel orders more evacuations in southern Gaza as envoys push for truce

Gaza Violence
In-focus

LHC dismisses Qasim Suri's plea for protective bail

LHC dismisses Qasim Suri's plea for protective bail

Pakistan

LHC dismisses Qasim Suri's plea for protective bail

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed National Assembly's former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's plea for protective bail.

Qasim Suri's request for case details was heard by a two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi. The court, rejecting the plea, advised Suri to appraoch the appropriate forum.

More to read: PTI appoints Qasim Khan Suri as senior vice president

The Punjab government presented information about two inquiries and one case against Qasim Suri during the hearing.

Subsequently, the Lahore High Court disposed of Suri's application. 

Related Topics
Lahore High Court
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News