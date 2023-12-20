Two policemen hurt in blast at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar's Lahore residence

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The residence of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar was targeted in an attack involving a hand grenade, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

Former chief justice Nisar recounted the incident talking to the Dunya News, stating that a loud explosion occurred while they were inside, and upon examining, they found injured policemen.

Police promptly arrived at the scene, initiating an investigation into the attack.

The police confirmed the safety of the former chief justice's family, reporting minor injuries to constables Amir and Khurram, who were subsequently transported to the hospital.

The explosion created panic in the area, shattering the windows of the residence.

Preliminary information points out that motorcycle riders threw explosive material, prompting the deployment of the bomb disposal squad, CTD, and the police.

Efforts are underway to identify the attackers through CCTV footage. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

Senior police officials, including CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Lahore, and SSP Operations, also reached the spot.