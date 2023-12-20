Pakistan, ADB ink $1.20bn accords for sustainable growth

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, ADB ink $1.20bn accords for sustainable growth

Pakistan, ADB ink $1.20bn accords for sustainable growth

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 17:58:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Around $1.20 billion loan agreements have been made between Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The ADB officials have confirmed the move.

According to ADB officials, the agreements included support for budget financing, women empowerment financing and domestic resource mobalisation projects.

The ADB approved a loan of $350 million. Pakistan will receive a total of $1.55 billion from the ADB and the World Bank.

According to the World Bank, the loans have been approved for Pakistan under a special Programme.

Read also: ADB okays $180m for water supply, solid waste management

The loans are subject to promotion of competitiveness for Pakistani financial management, sustainable and inclusive growth.



