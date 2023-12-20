CPEC transformed Pakistan's socioeconomic landscape: Solangi

Says corridor significantly contributed to Pakistan's economic growth

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 14:38:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), launched in 2013, has transformed Pakistan's socioeconomic landscape, addressing a dire energy crisis and crumbling infrastructure.

Speaking at the 8th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Media Forum here on Wednesday, he said CPEC forum held significant personal importance for him as well.

He said CPEC Media Forum was dedicated to challenging the propaganda, surrounding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, by presenting factual information.

He said before CPEC, Pakistan faced challenges in 2013 including 10-hour plus blackouts, 2,500 MW electricity deficit, and 250 billion dollar economic loss.

The minister said CPEC came at fortune time for Pakistan, instilling hope, confidence and faith in people of Pakistan.

He said CPEC was not just an infrastructure project, but it had generated over 236,000 jobs since 2013 and was set to create 1.2 million direct jobs, contributing to local workforce development, and reducing regional disparities.

Solangi said CPEC had significantly contributed to Pakistan's economic growth, increasing growth rate. The minister emphasised that media's crucial role in shaping the perspectives of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor required objective reporting.

