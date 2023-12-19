Govt aiming to enhance Balochistan's overall governance structure, says PM Kakar

Tue, 19 Dec 2023 20:10:26 PKT

QUETTA (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated on Tuesday that the government has undertaken multiple initiatives to implement reforms in the bureaucracy, aiming to enhance the overall governance structure of Balochistan province.

During a press conference, the premier acknowledged that the province faced chronic and complex issues requiring resolution through the deployment of a mix of upright and hardworking bureaucrats from civil services and the provincial structure.

He emphasised that the province's persistent issues were rooted in poor governance, adversely affecting its performance over the past few decades.

Responding to the Balochistan government's request, the caretaker premier appointed a competent bureaucrat, Shakeel Qadir Khan, and a team to ensure meritocracy and streamline the overall bureaucratic structure.

Kakar explicitly instructed the team to fully support the caretaker chief minister and the provincial government in these efforts.

The PM noted the presence of an axis involving corrupt bureaucrats and other stakeholders that had adversely impacted the entire province, affecting the national economy.

He expressed hope that the incoming elected government would remain vigilant and continue the reforms process.

Regarding the concerns raised by nationalist parties about the fairness of elections in the province, PM Kakar dismissed them as routine, stating that such parties had their messages for their voters.

He reiterated the government's commitment to holding free and fair elections nationwide, assuring that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would fulfill its duty appropriately.

Responding to a question about projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the premier clarified that the caretaker setup lacked the mandate to initiate new projects. However, he expressed efforts to allocate funds for the Quetta-Khuzdar dual carriageway section, expecting finances for the project by the next month.

Kakar emphasised the importance of providing skilled training to children, with the government prepared to offer thousands of such training opportunities.

Regarding complaints from aspirants, he assured that the government would not tolerate bribery in the recruitment process and had canceled recently announced posts in the province.

About Internet service issues in Balochistan, Kakar stated that the problem would be resolved within a month or two after completing the firewall project. When asked about joining a political party after his tenure, he asserted having no intention to join any political group.

PM Kakar announced that the Pinjra Bridge would be operational by the end of February or early March 2024. He also disclosed that the Balochistan province had been exempted from the recent government decision to curtail gas supply.