ECP reserves verdict on plea against PTI's intra-party elections

Updated On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 17:29:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD - (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved its verdict on Akbar S Babar's petition challenging the intra-party polls of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Following recent intra-party polls, Babar and other members filed a petition against alleged rigging, urging the electoral authority to order fresh polls.

On December 2, Barrister Gohar Khan elected the PTI chairman. Despite this, Babar challenged the results, asserting that he and other founding leaders are still part of the party as per a high court decision.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the petition filed by 14 members of the party, with PTI's counsel arguing that elections are not illegal and the ECP lacks authority to hear the plea against the intra-party polls.

Barrister Zafar said they conducted elections on the ECP's orders. The chairman is elected for five years while the panel is for three years. He said that voting is not required where there is an uncontested election.



