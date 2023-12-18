Illegal marriage case: Khawar Maneka's lawyer fails to reach court

The hearing was adjourned for 11 am on the request of an assistant of Advocate Rizwan Abbasi

Updated On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 12:05:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Hearing of the illegal marriage case against PTI former chairman and Bushra Bibi could not be held as the lawyer of complainant Khawar Maneka could not reach the court in time.

An assistant of Advocate Rizwan Abbasi told Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah that the lawyer was to appear before Lahore High Court and requested him to adjourn hearing till 11 am.

On the request of the lawyer, the judge adjourned the hearing.