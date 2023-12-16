Court rejects NAB's plea for extending physical remand of ex-PTI Chairman

Pakistan Pakistan Court rejects NAB's plea for extending physical remand of ex-PTI Chairman

Court rejects NAB's plea for extending physical remand of ex-PTI Chairman

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 18:05:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Accountability Court on Saturday turned down NAB's plea for extending the physical remand of the former PTI Chairman in the Toshakhana case.

The court, Judge Muhammad Bashir, conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, rejecting NAB's request for a 3-day physical remand and instead placed the ex-PTI chairman in judicial remand for 14 days.

Chairman PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, emphasised the party's commitment to a transparent election, expressing concerns about alleged attempts at political revenge through baseless cases and highlighting the importance of upholding basic human rights during legal proceedings.

He also said that none of their lawyers appeared in the Supreme Court yesterday. He said that the PTI had demanded ROs from the judiciary to conduct elections.