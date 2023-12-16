PM Kakar condoles demise of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar condoles demise of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf

PM Kakar condoles demise of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 18:07:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

In his condolence message on X, erstwhile Twitter, PM Kakar prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief. May Allah SWT bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous,” he wrote in the post.

He added that the late emir would always be remembered for his sterling contribution to strengthening the Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died at the age of 86. The state of Kuwait has declared an official mourning over his death.

Sheikh Nawaf became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had ruled for more than a decade and shaped the state's foreign policy for over 50 years.

Sheikh Nawaf was seen by diplomats as a consensus builder even though his reign was marked by an intense standoff between the government and elected parliament, which had hindered key structural reforms in the oil rich Gulf state. In recent months, consensus returned between the government and the parliament.

Since he took over in 2020, Sheikh Nawaf maintained a foreign policy that balanced ties with those neighbours, whilst domestically eight governments were formed under his rule.