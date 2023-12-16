Live Reporting

Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel's relentless attacks convulse Gaza as US stresses civilians' protection

Israel-Hamas conflict
In-focus

SC thwarts PTI's conspiracy against democracy: Shahbaz

SC thwarts PTI's conspiracy against democracy: Shahbaz

Pakistan

Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that PTI's attempt to escape from the elections has failed.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Supreme Court has thwarted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) conspiracy against democracy in Pakistan and the constitution.

The former premier took to X, formerly Twitter, after Supreme Court's decision to ensure elections on February 8, to acknowledge that the apex court's verdict is a milestone for the protection of democracy and the constitution in the country.

He said that the SC has thwarted the conspiracy against democracy and the constitution and added that the PTI's attempt to escape from the elections has failed. He said that the PTI was running away from the election.
 

Related Topics
Election 2024
Shehbaz Sharif
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News