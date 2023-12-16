SC thwarts PTI's conspiracy against democracy: Shahbaz

Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that PTI's attempt to escape from the elections has failed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Supreme Court has thwarted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) conspiracy against democracy in Pakistan and the constitution.

The former premier took to X, formerly Twitter, after Supreme Court's decision to ensure elections on February 8, to acknowledge that the apex court's verdict is a milestone for the protection of democracy and the constitution in the country.

He said that the SC has thwarted the conspiracy against democracy and the constitution and added that the PTI's attempt to escape from the elections has failed. He said that the PTI was running away from the election.



