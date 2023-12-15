Multan's Beenish Saeed accorded Asia's 'principal of the year' award

Beenish dedicates her award to martyrs, Ghazis of the country

MULTAN (APP) - Ms Beenish Saeed, the principal of Multan Cantonment Public School, has claimed Asia’s ‘Principal of the Year’ award conferred upon her by the Asia Education Conclave at its recently held prestigious education summit in Bangkok.

“A resounding applause to Beenish, the stellar recipient of the ‘Principal of the Year’ award”, says a post of Asia Education Conclave on its official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Talking to APP, Beenish dedicated her award to martyrs, Ghazis of the country, and teachers performing duties in terrorism-affected areas. She stood out of the 2085 male and female contenders from across fifteen countries of Asia.

She said that the award was an honor not only for her and her family but for the whole country and declared it as an expression of trust in Pakistani education system at the international level.

Beenish is a highly accomplished educationist with over two decades of experience, currently serving as the principal at cantonment public school and college in Multan, Pakistan, reads the post that stretches out to elaborating her qualification as M.Phil in education and M.Sc in Zoology.

She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in education. “Since becoming principal, she has demonstrated strong leadership and organizational skills and her role as Master Trainer and Book Editor at Kangaroo Publications highlights her commitment to professional development.”

Her achievements span certifications in IT Branch Automation, Book review, and Montessori Teachers Training and her skill set encompasses problem-solving, effective communication, organizational acumen, technical proficiency, and interpersonal skills, making her a valuable asset in the field of education.