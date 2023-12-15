SC resumes hearing of deposed judge Shaukat Siddiqui's dismissal case

The CJP had adjourned the case for Friday (today)

Updated On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 12:15:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday resumed hearing of the case of dismissal of Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

As the hearing started, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked if the allegations leveled by Shaukat Siddiqui were true. He then asked, "Was Siddiqui dismissed on a speech made about these allegations? Is the general to whom you want to be party in the case, himself wanted to assume power in 2018 General Elections?".

The chief justice asked for whom the accused persons were working or wanted to give benefit. Addressing the petitioner's lawyer, the CJP then said, "You did not make them party against whom you leveled allegations. If the allegations made by Siddiqui are true, then these army generals were facilitating someone else."

Thursday's proceedings

Earlier during proceedings on Thursday, the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing of the case for Friday (today), giving one day's time to make former DG of ISI, Faiz Hameed, and others party to the case.

Hamid Khan came to the rostrum and said the bench had been changed. Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Ijazul Hassan were in the earlier bench. "I have no objection to the present bench either," he added.

CJP Isa said Justice Tariq and Justice Ijazul Ahsan refused to join the bench, and he did not remove anyone.

The chief justice said the country was heading towards democracy and the apex court was also becoming a democratic institution.

He said he tried to proceed democratically by consensus. Those who think they have become journalist by holding a mobile phone in hand should be aware that Practice and Procedure Act has become a law, he added.

Advocate Hamid Khan said democracy is currently in trouble.

Advocate Khan read the script of the speech of Mr Siddiqui delivered to the Rawalpinid Bar in which he said the ISI pressured judges to get decisions on their whim.

CJP Isa stopped Advocate Khan and asked him whether former DG of ISI Faiz Hameed was made a party to the dispute. The lawyer replied in the negative.

The CJP said Mr Siddiqui claimed that he was dismissed without giving him a chance to defend him. “Now you are trying to get a verdict without hearing Faiz Hameed,” he remarked.

He observed that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui as a judge would never have given a decision against anyone without hearing him.

“It is possible that those facing allegations will confirm the allegations of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui,” CJP Isa added.

Justice Mandokhel observed many people later admitted that they had worked under pressure.

Hamid Khan and the Bar Councils requested the apex court to allow to make Faiz Hameed party to the case.

CJP Isa, seeing Advocate Khan perplexed, observed if you are hesitating, the hearing could be adjourned to January.

The chief justice remarked that the court would not allow to blame those who are not party to the dispute.

If you don't want to make him a party, file application afresh by removing his name, the CJP said.

The case was telecast live. The chief justice headed a larger bench that includes Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

Barrister Salahuddin appeared before the court on behalf of the federal government. He raised objection to the case when the CJP asked him whether the government would oppose the case.

It may be noted that last week the Supreme Court had fixed the petition for hearing.