Court hands down death sentence to Shahnawaz Amir in Sarah Inam murder case

The court reserved its verdict on Dec 9

Updated On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 14:38:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad district and sessions judge on Thursday announced the reserved verdict in the Sarah Inam murder case and handed down death sentence to Shahnawaz Amir.

The judge, Nasir Javed, imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Shahnawaz Amir and acquitted accused Samina Shah due to a lack of evidence.

Shahnawaz Amir killed his wife Sarah Inam, 37, a Canadian national, on Sep 23, 2022 during a scuffle that took place at a farm house in Chak Shehzad. He hit the head of woman with a dumbbell.

Sarah Inam was in Dubai and returned to Pakistan just three days before the incident.

She contracted marriage with Shahnawaz Amir a couple of months ago before the tragic incident. They developed friendship on social media.

The court reserved the decision of the case on Dec 9.



