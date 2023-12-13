Indian SC verdict will not affect Kashmir cause, says Solangi

Pakistan Pakistan Indian SC verdict will not affect Kashmir cause, says Solangi

Cabinet okays first space policy

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 18:19:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi says the so-called decision of Indian Supreme Court (SC) will not affect the Kashmir issue in any way.

He said the cabinet had rejected the Indian SC decision by declaring it unconstitutional. The Kashmir cause was now acknowledged as an international issue, he added.

The federal cabinet had made a comprehensive strategy to deport the illegal Afghan citizens, the minister said. He said the cabinet also approved the first space policy in the meeting.

“The interim PM wants the pharma industry to flourish,” he said. He said approval had also been accorded to build new medical colleges.

Read more: Solangi emphasises active participation of women

The information minister’s statement comes a day after the Indian SC endorsed revocation of special status of the occupied Kashmir.