ECP to hear petitions on PTI's intra-party elections on Thursday
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan will conduct a hearing on applications against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding intra-party elections on Thursday.
Notices have been issued to the PTI Chairman, the party's Chief Election Commissioner, and other recently elected officials.
The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Thursday.