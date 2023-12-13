ECP to hear petitions on PTI's intra-party elections on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan will conduct a hearing on applications against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding intra-party elections on Thursday.

Notices have been issued to the PTI Chairman, the party's Chief Election Commissioner, and other recently elected officials.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Thursday.