LHC full bench will take up ex-PTI chairman's plea against jail trial on Dec 18

Three-member bench will be headed by Justice Alia Neelam

Published On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 12:50:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has formed a full bench to hear former PTI chairman's petition against his jail trial in contempt of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and chief election commissioner case.

The three-member LHC bench will be headed by Justice Alia Neelam. The bench will also comprise Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural.

The full bench will take up the petition filed by PTI founder on December 18. A single bench of the Lahore High Court had requested formation of a full bench on PTI former chairman's application against jail trial.

The former prime minister had challenged his jail trial pertaining to contempt of the ECP and CEC case.

