ECP adjourns hearing of pleas against PTI's intra-party elections till Dec 14

Five-member ECP bench led by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja conducts hearing of the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday deferred hearing of pleas against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's intra-party elections till December 14.

A five-member bench of the commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted hearing of the case.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the commission. Akbar S Babar and other petitioners were also present in the ECP court.

Earlier on Monday, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court had stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan from announcing the final verdict on the Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf’s intra-party election.

The division bench, comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Atique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, sought a report from the ECP before ad-journing the case until December 19.

The court passed the order on the PTI peti¬tion. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali, Qazi Muhammad Anwar, and other lawyers ap-peared before the bench.

Barrister Gohar said that he was elected as chairman of the PTI un¬opposed in the December 2 party intra-elec-tion. He said that Akbar S Babar had filed an application in the ECP against the election re¬sult. He said Akbar S Babar was not a member of the party and had no authority to challenge the election result.

