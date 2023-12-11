PHC stops ECP from announcing verdict on PTI's intra-party elections

Updated On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 17:40:10 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Monday halted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing the final decision on PTI's intra-party elections.

The court, comprising Justices Atique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, questioned the Election Commission's jurisdiction.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan criticised the notice, deeming it illegal. He said that none of the political parties challenged the party elections.

The court gave the Election Commission 7 days to respond and refrained from deciding on PTI's intra-party elections application.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan emphasised PTI's commitment to elections and expressed confidence in the judiciary.