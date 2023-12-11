PTI's ex-chairman, Qureshi secure bails in five cases

Court asks PTI leaders to submit surety bonds of Rs30,000 each

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Monday granted bails to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cases relating to violence.

The court gave former PTI chairman bails in three cases and Qureshi in two cases.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain of the anti-terrorism court conducted hearing of the bail applications. During proceedings, prosecutor Raja Naveed and PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof and Khalid Yousaf appeared in the court.

The court granted bail to PTI leaders and asked them to submit surety bonds of Rs30,000 each.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed told the court that PTI leaders orchestrated protests with a plan, misled the people and tried to incite them on violence. He was of the view that court had been lenient on PTI leaders.

He prayed to the court to dismiss bail petitions of PTI leaders. The judge asked the prosecutor whether the PTI leaders were present on the incident scenes.

Upon which the prosecutor replied in negative. The judge said bails of other co-accused in the cases had been confirmed.

