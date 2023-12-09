Court extends Sheikh Rashid's interim bail in May 9 cases

Hearing adjourned till January 4

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Saturday extended till January 4 the interim bails of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

Anti-terrorism court Judge Malik Ijaz Asif conducted hearing of cases relating to May 9 events registered against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Sheikh Rashid Shafique. Rashid and Shafique appeared before court along with their counsel Sardar Abdur Razzaq.

The record pertaining to cases registered against Rashid was submitted to the court. The public prosecutor sought time till January 4 from the court for final arguments which was granted.

The court then adjourned hearing of the cases till January 4.

Later while talking to media persons, the Awami League head said his statement was the same. He insisted he had no relevance with the 10 cases registered against him. Rashid said he had trust in God and everything would be ok by the grace of Allah.

He said if he remained alive till general elections he would contest polls from National Assembly constituencies 55, 56, 57 on the symbol of Pen and Inkpot (Qalam, Dwat). He clarified that he always respected the institutions.

