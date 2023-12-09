Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N's youth convention in Jalalpur Jattan

An 80 feet wide and 40 feet high stage has been installed

Updated On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 10:19:09 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday (today) will hold a youth convention in district Gujrat's tehsil Jalalpur Jattan.

PML-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will address the convention in Jalalpur Jattan Stadium.

Party sources said Maryam will highlight her party's policies, future strategy and election campaign during the rally. Youth convention will be anchored by party's candidate for PP-30 Chaudhry Ali Warraich.

All the arrangements have been finalized for party's gathering in Jalalpur Jattan. An 80 feet wide and 40 feet high stage has been installed. The convention venue has been decorated with party flags and panaflexes from all sides.

