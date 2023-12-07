Bilawal wants to break free from traditional politics, promises jobs

He also emphasises party's commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's mission

SHANGLA (Dunya News) - PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday he did not like the politics of TikTok, abuse and 'Gate No 4' (a reference to Establishment).

He emphasised the party's commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's (BB) mission.

At a PPP convention, he highlighted Pakistan's challenges, criticised ego-driven politics of old politicians, and stressed the PPP's resolve to combat poverty. He reiterated that no other party was PPP's rival. His party, he said, had only rival in the form of poverty.

Advocating an empowering political approach, Bilawal outlined a five-year plan to double salaries, expressing a commitment to reward hardworking individuals for national economic development.

Additionally, he promised to launch a youth card under the PPP government to facilitate easy access to employment opportunities. He said the young graduates had to go from pillar to post to get jobs - a challenge he would overcome once elected to power.