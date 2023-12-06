PTI's KP office holders announced, Gandapur will be president

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter announced elected party office holders on Wednesday.

Ali Amin Gandapur is now notified as the President. Taimur Salim Khan will be the Senior Vice President, Muhammad Zahir Shah and Anwar Taj elected as Vice Presidents, and Ali Asghar Khan as the General Secretary.

Additional appointments include Shakeel Ahmed as Additional General Secretary, Muhammad Iqbal Khan as Deputy General Secretary, and several others in various roles, as per the official notification.