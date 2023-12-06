Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan's SJC membership challenged in Supreme Court

Pakistan Pakistan Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan's SJC membership challenged in Supreme Court

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan's SJC membership challenged in Supreme Court

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 17:37:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan's inclusion in the Supreme Judicial Council faced a challenge as Mian Dawood Advocate filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, arguing for the designation of another senior judge instead.

The petition calls for Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan to recuse himself from the panel hearing the complaint against Justice Mazahar, citing concerns of conflict of interest and transparency.

Also read: SCP issues written verdict reinstating Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as Lahore CCPO



Allegations of corruption and misconduct against Justice Mazahar Naqvi, including three audio leaks related to case fixing, form the basis of the petition, contending that Justice Ahsan's participation in the Council violates constitutional articles and principles.

The petitioner asserted in the petition that the public perceives a lack of impartiality due to Justice Ahsan's actions, including his position on issuing show-cause notices to Justice Mazahar.

The Federal Government and Secretary Supreme Judicial Council are made parties in the petition which includes the order sheet of the case involving former CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.



