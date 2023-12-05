Do Pakistani pilgrims need coronavirus certificate for Hajj 2024?

Pakistan Pakistan Do Pakistani pilgrims need coronavirus certificate for Hajj 2024?

"Haj pilgrims do not need to submit their coronavirus [vaccination] certificates," ministry says

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 18:19:18 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has provided an update for those who are hoping to fulfill their religious duty of Hajj next year.

The ministry wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, "The requirement for the coronavirus vaccine has been eliminated. Hajj pilgrims do not need to present their coronavirus [vaccination] certificates.”

This year, in June, the Saudi authorities lifted significant limitations on the Hajj pilgrimage, which saw its capacity restored for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the removal of restrictions, the Saudi authorities extended an invitation to individuals worldwide and about two million people assembled at the holiest place in Islam to undertake the pilgrimage.

In 2019, more than 2.4 million people performed this religious obligation; however, in 2020, only a few thousand Saudi citizens and residents were able to attend as strict restrictions were placed by the Kingdom.

About 900,000 people were able to complete the Hajj in 2022 as a result of the Saudi government allowing a restricted number of international pilgrims.

The official Hajj 2024 registration was launched by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Nov 27 and the registration period will run till Dec 12. The Hajj applications can also be submitted on a passport that is valid through Dec 16, 2024.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, around 89,605 Pakistanis will undertake Hajj under the government programme next year.

If more applications are received, balloting will take place.

Women will be able to travel on the holy path without mehram for the first time, breaking the custom of needing a male companion.

As many as 25,000 seats will be distributed under the sponsorship arrangement on a first-come, first-served basis.



