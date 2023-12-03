Pakistan's stance on climate finance acknowledged in COP28, affirms PM Kakar

Sun, 03 Dec 2023 17:06:52 PKT

DUBAI (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has stated that Pakistan has been a robust voice and a proactive advocate for climate finance for developing countries, a stance fully acknowledged and accepted by the developed world at the United Nations’ 28th Conference of Parties (COP28).

In an interview with Sky News Arabia on the sidelines of COP28, the prime minister emphasised that the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund was evidence that developed countries had morally accepted the argument that the world must support those nations not responsible for climate damage.

He said that Pakistan proposed the Loss and Damage Fund in COP27 to assist developing countries in tackling climate challenges related to mitigation and risk reduction.

"Pakistan has consistently advocated for compensation for countries that, despite not contributing significantly to carbon emissions, bear the brunt of climate disasters. This compensation should cover mitigation, climate adaptation and the receipt of climate finance to address these challenges," added Kakar.

The premier noted that the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, with the announcement of a $30 billion contribution by the UAE, marked a positive step in the right direction. Initially, he suggested that the funding should be channeled through multilateral organisations like the World Bank to swiftly initiate the implementation process.

Turning to the issue of Israeli atrocities, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia and other countries, had been at the forefront on the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), demanding an immediate halt to senseless violence and aggression against the Palestinians and the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

He stressed that sustainable peace was only possible through a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, following the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Kakar acknowledged Pakistan's obligations to the refugees hosted for the past 50 years. However, he asserted that it was the national duty to rationalise and regulate the movement of over a million undocumented and illegal aliens.

On the Kashmir issue, the prime minister accentuated that it had remained unresolved for the past seven decades. "It is an integral part of Pakistan and needs to be resolved according to the UNSC resolutions," he said, adding that while Pakistan desired peace and resolution of the Kashmir issue, these feelings must be reciprocated by the Indian authorities.