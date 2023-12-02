Faisal Kareem Kundi expresses concern over rigging in PTI's intra-party elections
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PPP leader Faisal Kareem Kundi expressed concern over alleged rigging in PTI's intra-party election during a press conference in Islamabad.
He questioned the transparency of the process, citing issues with the voting and the party's history of rigging.
Kundi called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate and emphasised the need for a fair election on February 8.
Additionally, he commented on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's upcoming addresses and dismissed rumours of a rift within PPP, urging timely elections. The PPP leader also accused MQM of seeking excuses to avoid participating in elections.