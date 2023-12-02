PTI's intra-party elections to be challenged: Akbar S Babar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Akbar S Babar, on Saturday announced to challenge PTI's intra-party elections by filing an application with the Election Commission.

Speaking to the media, he expressed concern about irregularities in the PTI intra-party elections and mentioned that the application in this regard would be submitted to the Election Commission in the coming days.

Babar asserted his position as a founding leader of PTI based on a High Court verdict.

Gohar elected PTI Chairman

Earlier, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan got elected unopposed chairman of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday.

Niazullah Niazi, chief election commissioner for PTI’s intra-party elections, told media that all the candidates were elected unopposed.

Omar Ayub Khan is secretary general of the party.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid got elected president of Punjab chapter of the party while Haleem Adil Sheikh becomes president of Sindh chapter.

Ali Amin Gandapur and Munir Ahmad Baloch were declared presidents of PTI’s KP and Balochistan chapters, respectively.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had annulled the PTI’s intra-party polls held in June last year while describing these as ‘highly objectionable’.

