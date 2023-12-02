'Elahi & Son' main accused in Rs1.23bn Gujrat kickbacks reference

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The Chaudhrys of Gujrat, or at least the faction led by former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, are in trouble as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against him and his son after completing a probe into the alleged kickback received in connection with the development projects carried out in their home district.

Both Elahi, who is also the PTI president and is vying again for the slot in the intraparty polls being held today (Saturday), and Moonis Elahi are the main accused nominated in the reference that says they are received kickbacks to the tune of Rs1.23 billion.

The reference says the duo caused heavy losses to the national exchequer as Elahi used his office to his personal advantage, as the junior Chaudhry’s personal secretary Sohail Awan and two former government officials decided to become approvers in the matter involving illegal approval of 116 development schemes.

Meanwhile, the mode of generating kickbacks remained the same old tactics – giving contracts to the blue-eyed persons – the main reason why the political parties, including the PPP, are against devolving powers to the local governments as development projects also provide leverage to the leadership at local level.

The NAB reference says the senior Chaudhry received the lion’s share – over Rs745.45 million – from the amount in question, as his son’s account transferred the money to bank accounts of Moonis and other family members.

It also mentions that Moonis transferred deposited 1.061 million euros into his foreign bank account – the currency chosen because he is currently in Spain because of his business interests – while the other family members stashed over Rs304 million in their accounts.

