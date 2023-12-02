Court reserves ruling on Ahad Cheema's plea seeking acquittal in assets beyond means reference

Pakistan Pakistan Court reserves ruling on Ahad Cheema's plea seeking acquittal in assets beyond means reference

Judgement will be announced by court on December 8

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 10:58:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An accountability court of Lahore on Saturday reserved its judgement on Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema's appeal seeking his acquittal in assets beyond means reference.

Accountability court judge Malik Ali Awan reserved the ruling which will be announced on December 8.

Advisor to prime minister Cheema appeared before court in assets beyond means case. Advocate Waris Ali Janjua advanced arguments on behalf of National

Accountability Bureau (NAB). Court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments which will be announced on December 8.

The NAB Lahore had filed reference against Cheema for amassing assets beyond his known sources of income while the advisor had filed an appeal seeking his acquittal in the case.

