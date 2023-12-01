IHC fixes Nawaz's appeal in Al-Azizia reference for hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday scheduled the hearing for the appeal against the punishment of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, is set to consider the case on Dec 7.

Additionally, NAB's appeal to raise Nawaz Sharif's sentence in the Al-Azizia reference is also scheduled for the same hearing.