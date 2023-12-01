IHC fixes Nawaz's appeal in Al-Azizia reference for hearing

Live

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday scheduled the hearing for the appeal against the punishment of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. 

The bench, led by Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, is set to consider the case on Dec 7.

Also read: IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference 

Additionally, NAB's appeal to raise Nawaz Sharif's sentence in the Al-Azizia reference is also scheduled for the same hearing.

 

 

