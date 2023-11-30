Admiral Ashraf confident in navy's operational preparedness to meet maritime challenges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has emphasised maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here, Admiral Naveed Ashraf was chairing the Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy which concluded in Islamabad on Thursday.

The naval chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of state-of-the-art platforms and emerging technologies.

He expressed confidence in the Pakistan Navy's high state of operational preparedness to meet maritime challenges and safeguard maritime frontiers of the country.

The conference discussed matters related to national security, geo strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops. It also assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region due to the ongoing conflict in Middle East.

Under the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, the deployment of a Pakistan Navy ship for the protection of Pakistan’s merchant ships was also discussed.

Progress on Pakistan Navy's projects, including future plans, was also reviewed and a way forward was deliberated.

The Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of the Pakistan Navy in which the navy chief along with all principal staff officers and field commanders review the policies and plans of the Pakistan Navy.