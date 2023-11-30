ECP again defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt case

The PTI chief was not presented to the ECP from Adiala Jail due to security concerns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commision of Pakistan on Thrusday again deferred indictment of PTI chairman in contempt of ECP and chief election commissoner (CEC) case until December 6.

The PTI chief was not presented to the Election Commission of Pakistan from Adiala Jail due to security concerns,

A day earlier, an accountability court had extended bail of PTI Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 6 in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases. Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the pleas in the Adial Jail where PTI chief and Bushra Bibi were present.

NAB prosecutor Muzzafar Abbasi and PTI chief’s counsel Latif Khosa appeared before the court. The PTI chief was convicted on August 5 in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for hiding the proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from the Toshakhana at cheaper rates. He was arrested on the same day and incarcerated.