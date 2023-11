Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to join PPP

Pakistan Pakistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to join PPP

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to join Pakistan People's Party

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 20:44:37 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan's former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is set to join the Pakistan People's Party, confirming his decision to do the move soon.

He will join PPP accompanied by his colleagues.

Also read: 'Important' political figures join PPP after meeting Zardari

Bizenjo and his associates plan to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari soon.