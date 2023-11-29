Who was Bilal Pasha and why is he trending on social media?

(Web Desk) – Bilal Pasha, a young CSP officer who was serving as chief executive officer at Bannu Cantonment Board, died by alleged suicide at his official residence a couple of days ago.

His body was found in his room in Bannu. There were conflicting reports suggesting he either died by suicide or was murdered. Some people claimed he had died of a cardiac arrest.

However, Cantonment DSP Azmat Khan said Pasha was suffering from mental stress for the past several days, which led to his suicide.

The police said they found Pasha's body covered in blood inside his residence where he shot himself.

District Police Officer Ismail Khan said they had examined the incident from every aspect, which revealed that Pasha committed suicide.

He was laid to rest at his hometown in Abdul Hakeem. A large number of people attended the funeral prayer of the young CSP officer.

The hashtag #BilalPasha is dominating the social media following the tragic death of the young officer. His sudden demise has deeply affected his admirers and the CSP community, leaving them in mourning.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, along with X, are flooded with posts and stories portraying Bilal Pasha’s humility.

یہ کس مقام پہ سوجھی تجھے بچھڑنے کی

کہ اب تو جا کے کہیں دن سنورنے والے تھے #BilalPasha pic.twitter.com/wOYTgFQl9o — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) November 27, 2023

Farewell Pasha Sb !! One of the Hardest & Painful goodbye ever!!,

Please Recite Fateha for Him.

Please avoid spreading rumors to respect him & his family.#BilalPasha pic.twitter.com/0MwLSvsGEw — Bilal Hussain (@BilalHAnjum) November 28, 2023

CSS-qualified Bilal Pasha is no more with us . He was a boy who came from a lower middle-class family and proved himself. May Allah pak grant him higher ranks in Jannah. Ameen.

#BilalPasha pic.twitter.com/5SkNGfZoA0 — Federal Public Service Commission Updates (@FPSC_Islamabad) November 27, 2023

DISMANTLE THE STIGMA!



In the light of saddening death of #BilalPasha, not confirmed if it was by cardiac arrest or mental health issues- it is imperative that we shed light on the significance of mental health now and the profound impact it can have. It's high time that… pic.twitter.com/EWGWN9ZdlX — R A I M A (@__raima) November 28, 2023

Bilal’s father recalls last conversation with his son

Bilal Pasha’s father Ahmed Yaar spoke to media and shared the details of his last phone conversation with Bilal.

“Eight to ten days ago, one day Bilal was saying on the phone that Baba, my heart wants to leave the job and come home or take a few days off so that I can sleep wholeheartedly,” Ahmed Yaar recalled.

Bilal told his father that he had been posted to Rawalpindi and would apply for a leave once he moved to his new position.

Ahmad Yaar said he had five sons and Bilal was the youngest. Ahmad Yaar’s brother Bashir Ahmed did not have children, so he adopted his nephew Bilal, and being in a joint family, Bilal was raised by both families together.

Bilal passes CSS

Bilal finished 85th in the CSS 2019 examination and was posted in the Department of Military Lands and Cantonments.

Before clearing the CSS exam, he had done various government jobs in grade 17 and, according to him, was attracted to a government job on the desire of his father.



