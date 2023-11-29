PTI's intra-party polls on Dec 2; Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to contest for interim chairman slot

PTI chief will not take part in electioins for the time being: Ali Zafar

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 15:57:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday announced Barrister Gohar Ali Khan will contest intra-party elections for interim chairman slot of the party.

Addressing a press conference outside Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad, Barrister Ali Zafar said the party elections will be held on December 2 (Saturday).

He said his party had reservations against ECP decision, however, the election would be held on Saturday and the party would, at a later stage, challenge Commission's decision.

He said PTI chairman had given his consent for Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's nomination as interim chairman of the party. Zafar said party chief did not want to take any risk and for the time being he would not take part in intra-party elections.

Zafar said without its chief PTI stood nowhere. He said only Toshakhana case had been decided so far. He said sentence awarded to PTI chief was illegal and unconstitutional. He denied the rumours that it was an attempt to minus the PTI chief.

He said the PTI had held intra-party elections in 2021 and 2022. He said PTI's legal team met with ECP and presented documents regarding elections held in 2021 and 2022. The ECP said commission was satisfied that party had held election.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Gohar said PTI chief had been chairman of the party and would remain so for life.