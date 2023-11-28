Zardari nominates Nayyar Bukhari PPP's secretary general

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians president Asif Ali Zardari named Nayyar Hussain Bukhari as the new Secretary General.

This designation follows the resignation of Farhatullah Babar from the position, with Nayyar Bukhari taking over after the acceptance of Babar's resignation.

Additionally, Bukhari together serves as the Pakistan People's Party Secretary General.

The recent meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Nayyar Bukhari discussed party matters and the political landscape.