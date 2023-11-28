LHC summons CTO, SSP Ops for including kids' names in criminal record

Directs them to submit record on December 5

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Taking notice of police acts to include names of underage drivers in the criminal record, the Lahore High Court has summoned chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore and SSP investigation in personal capacity.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court conducted hearing of the petition filed by a citizen Azam Butt against including names of underage drivers in the criminal record. Advocate Rana Sikandar appeared before the judge on behalf of the petitioner.

During proceedings of the case, Rana Sikandar said thumb impressions of the kids were taken by police. On this, Justice Zia Bajwa remarked that the court had earlier issued directions not to include their names in criminal record.

The court summoned the CTO Lahore and SSP investigation in personal capacity on December 5 seeking a report for making kids' names part of the criminal record.

Earlier, the petitioner had taken the stance that underage kids names were being included in the criminal record by the police. The CTO had assured the court that underage drivers' name will not be included in the criminal record.

The petitioner said despite assurance given by the CTO Lahore, children's names were being included in the criminal record. He said the children who had not become eligible for their identity cards as yet, their names were part of criminal record.

He prayed to the court that directions should be issued for not including children's names in the criminal record and the kids whose names had been included in the criminal record office (CRO) should be removed immediately.

